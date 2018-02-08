Alys Key

HMV's owner has been in talks to buy Toys R Us UK as the deadline to find a new owner rapidly approaches.

Hilco Capital, which saved 132 HMV shops from closure in 2013, has had last-minute talks with executives of the struggling toy retailer earlier this week, Sky News has reported.

The firm is thought to be one of several possible buyers, with offers being sought by the end of this week.

Hilco declined to comment.

Yesterday it emerged that the loss-making British arm desperately needs new funding in order to save the chain and the jobs of at least 3,000 employees.

Hilco specialises in investing in companies which are "stressed". In addition to its 2013 rescue of HMV, it also owns Staples' UK business (now rebranded Office Outlet) and outlet jewellery retailer Chapelle, among many others.

It had been thought that Toys R Us would be made safe when it secured crucial pensions restructuring support late last year.

But two separate operations are now underway to sell both the UK arm and the brand's European operations which span 10 countries.

Toys R Us in the US filed for bankruptcy in October last year, triggering ramifications for the entire global brand.

Read more: Who killed Toys ‘R’ Us?