Rebecca Smith

The revamped London Bridge station will now offer free Wi-Fi, so as well as having a swanky new concourse to look at, passengers will also be able to access high-speed Wi-Fi.

Network Rail said today it becomes its second station to offer free Wi-Fi to station users, after Euston, with the service offering travel updates, a kids zone and downloadable magazines. To use it, passengers just need to connect to "FreeStationWifi" and then follow the on-screen instructions.

David Biggs, managing director of Network Rail property, said: “The latest passenger survey results show that customer’s priorities for station improvements include Wi-Fi and we’ve seen enormous popularity with the service at Euston station since it launched in October 2016, with around 270,000 people now registered as users."

Read more: In pictures: London Bridge station has reopened after its £1bn revamp

Last month, London Bridge reopened after major engineering work with its £1bn redevelopment nearing completion after five years of work. Some 56m people use the station each year.

The final section of the new concourse has been revealed, and five platforms have opened to the public, allowing Cannon Street trains to resume calling at the station.

Work began in 2013 on London Bridge as part of Network Rail's work on the £7bn Thameslink programme. The new open concourse - which Network Rail says is bigger than the pitch at Wembley - links all 15 platforms for the first time. There are two new entrances on Tooley Street, connecting the north and south sides of the station.

Here's how London Bridge is looking:

(Click or tap on the images to see them in full screen)

Earlier this month, Transport Focus published a rating on the reliability of internet connection in its bumper national rail passenger survey, for the first time.

Overall, 30 per cent of passengers were satisfied with the reliability of the Wi-Fi on board, with 56 per cent dissatisfied, or rating it as poor.

In London and the South East, this dropped to 28 per cent satisfied and 57 per cent dissatisfied.

The Rail Delivery Group, which represents train operators and Network Rail, said its long-term plan involved rolling out some 7,000 new carriages, with the majority having Wi-Fi for improved connectivity for passengers.

Read more: Ranked: The best and worst train firms for internet reliability