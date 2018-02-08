Thursday 8 February 2018 12:32pm

Twitter share price jumps on first ever profit

 
Lynsey Barber
Twitter is heading for at least a year high when US markets open (Source: Getty)

Twitter's share price jumped in pre-market trading after what chief executive Jack Dorsey called a "strong finish to the year", setting it up to open at a year high after reporting its first ever profit.

Shares leaped as much as 15 per cent before the US market opened after reporting a two per cent rise in revenue in the fourth quarter to $732m, ahead of the $686m analysts had expected, and income of $91m, compared to a loss of $167m in the same quarter the previous year.

Monthly active users (MAU) remained flat on the previous quarter at 330m but grew four per cent year-on-year. Daily active users (DAUs), the exact figures for which it does not disclose, grew 12 per cent year-on-year.

For the full-year revenue came in at $2.4bn, down three per cent on the previous year, but losses narrowed to $108m from $457m.

“We’re pleased with our performance in 2017 and our return to revenue growth in the fourth quarter,” said Twitter finance chief Ned Segal.

“Total revenue in the fourth quarter increased two per cent year-over-year, and owned-and-operated advertising revenue increased seven per cent year-over-year, driven by continued strong engagement growth, improvements in our revenue products, improved return for advertisers, and better sales execution. We achieved record GAAP net margins and our long-term target adjusted EBITDA margin range in the quarter, reflecting our continued prioritisation and disciplined execution.”

