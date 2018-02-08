Alys Key

Goals Soccer Centres has appointed a new boss after its previous chief executive left to take over at Carluccio's.

Andrew Anson, global president of Teneo Sports and former chief executive of Kitbag, will join towards the end of April.

He has led a high-profile career in sports and the media, at one point helping to launch Channel 4's E4.

As CEO of ecommerce site Kitbag, he oversaw the brand's $17m (£12m) sale to Fanatics after five years at the helm.

He has previously held roles at Disney and ATP Europe, and was chief executive of England's big to host the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

“I am excited to be joining Goals at this time," he said.

"I look forward to working with the very experienced Board and the team at Goals to drive the business forward over the coming years. Strong foundations have already been laid and I welcome the opportunity to build on these and to explore new opportunities for growth.”

The company also announced today that chairman Nick Basing will step back from his role in order to focus on the joint venture between Goals and Manchester City owner City Football Group. He will stay on the board of the main company as a non-executive director.

Michael Bolingbroke will act as chair until a new one is appointed.

