John McDonnell tells the City: "There's no tricks up my sleeves"

Catherine Neilan

John McDonnell has insisted there will be “no tricks up my sleeves”, as he today attempted to win business leaders over to the idea of a Labour government.

Speaking to members of the London Chamber of Commerce and Industry at the luxury hotel The Goring, the longtime Marxist said financial services should be “enormously welcoming” to a Jeremy Corbyn-led government.

Harking back to his days in the early 1980s as the chair of finance for the Greater London Council, McDonnell said the “good, constructive relationship” he had with the City then could be replicated with him in charge of the Treasury.

“They knew where we were coming from: they could, with their investment, ensure a reasonable rate of return on a steady, consistent basis… there was nothing up my sleeve…. And that’s what we’re trying to say now. This is what we are about, there’s nothing up my sleeve, there will be no surprises.”

It comes just days after City A.M. reported that Labour is scenario planning for a run on the pound and capital flight should it come into power.

Today McDonnell told the delegates the party wanted to “test our ideas almost to destruction” and that it had an "open door policy" with that in mind. McDonnell revealed he has been holding roundtables with businesses from a number of sectors, including a series of meetings with asset managers.

“When we go into government, you will go into government”, he added.

“Those asset manager conversations have been really good [although] they get a bit surprised at the end when I say ‘thank you comrades’,” he added.

Separately, McDonnell told City A.M. he was asking the financial sector for “long-term stable patient investment… and the response I’m getting is ‘that is what we want, because we just want a steady return’.”

He rejected suggestions that Corbyn’s warning to banks that they should view Labour as a "threat" could undermine this future relationship.

“We are a threat to those organisations and individuals who are not performing in the way that is of benefit to the country, and our ripping us off,” he said. “Those organisations and individuals who are providing essential services to our country and our economy, I have nothing but respect.”

“But those who are ripping people off and ripping our country off can’t be tolerated... What we are saying is, people who are exploiting tax havens and avoiding paying taxes - they should be ashamed of themselves.”

McDonnell also joined calls for the FCA to publish its report into RBS-GRG immediately. “I don’t understand why it hasn’t been,” he said. Once it is published, “we can then take a decision about whether the FCA has acted appropriately,” he added.