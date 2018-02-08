Alys Key

The world's rarest and most valuable white diamond is going on display at Sotheby's in London today.

The 102.34 carat white diamond is thought to be worth considerably more than the previous auction records for similar pieces which have reached as much as $30m.

The reason for its sky-high value is that this piece is the only known round brilliant-cut diamond over 100 carats in the world. In layman's terms, it is practically perfect in every way - and big too.

“This stone is over 100 carats of flawless perfection," said Patti Wong, founder and chairman of Sotheby's Diamonds.

"In the course of my long career, which has brought me close to some of the greatest stones the earth has ever yielded, I have not encountered anything quite like this."

"With its outstanding weight, its perfect colour, clarity and cut, it is a masterpiece of nature brought to life by human hand, blazing with a brilliant firework-like display of almost every colour on the spectrum - mesmerising to behold."

Previous 100-carat diamonds of D colour (the highest grade for a white diamond) have been sold for between $11.9m and $30.8m. But none of these examples were "brilliant", making this one worth even more.

While it is only available for private purchase through Sotheby's Diamonds, the public can see the diamond at Sotheby's New Bond Street Galleries today and tomorrow.

