Carillion job loss total nears 1,000 after fresh round of redundancies

Oliver Gill

The government has announced a fresh wave of Carillion redundancies, taking the total number of sacked UK workers to almost 1,000.

Some 101 employees had their jobs terminated today, the Official Receiver said.

However, 1,221 jobs were also safeguarded, meaning 2,250 positions have so far been saved.

To date, 930 of Carillion's near-20,000 UK workforce have been fired.

Earlier this week, Carillion's Canada arm – operating outside of a formal insolvency process – announced 4,500 of its 6,000 staff would see their jobs preserved. Insurance giant Fairfax snapped up a long list of projects from Carillion for an undisclosed sum.

Today's redundancies are from a mixture of back-office functions and engineering support roles that new suppliers no longer require.

"We continue to engage with staff, elected employee representatives and unions throughout," a spokesperson for the Official Receiver said.

"The liquidation process continues and we remain focused on engaging with staff and new suppliers about any changes to jobs and contracts."

