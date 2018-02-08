Caitlin Morrison

Friday morning will bring ice to the capital, the Met Office has warned, with temperatures set to drop overnight.

Forecasters warned this week would be the coldest of the year, and Londoners saw a light dusting of snow a few days ago.

Today, the Met Office issued a yellow warning for ice covering London and the south east of England, beginning early tomorrow morning.

The weather forecaster said that, following a spell of rain, temperatures will fall quickly later in the night allowing ice to form on untreated pavements, cycle paths and roads, and a few wintry showers will follow.

Some injuries from slips and accidents on icy surfaces are possible, the forecasting service warned, and some roads and railways are likely to be affected with longer journey times by road, bus and train services.

"Rain will clear from the west during the early hours of Friday, with clearing skies allowing a rapid fall in temperature, and leading to ice forming on untreated surfaces," the chief forecaster said.

"A few showers of rain, sleet and hill snow will follow, possibly giving a slight covering of snow over higher ground."