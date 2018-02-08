Alys Key

The average price of going to a concert has risen much faster than inflation since the late 1990s, research has shown.

Big arena gigs were found to have doubled since 1999 in a study by BBC 5 Live.

Even when inflation is accounted for, prices rocketed 27 per cent in under 20 years.

The study used data from the National Arenas Association to work out that the average ticket price for a big concert was £45.49 in 2016, up from £22.58 in 1999.

Read more: Parent company of MusicMagpie eyes up London float

It compared a gig played by the Spice Girls at Wembley Stadium in 1998 which cost £23.50 to a Taylor Swift concert at the same venue this year, which could cost fans between £55 and £120.

Despite a recent resurgence in vinyl sales that has helped to slow the decline in physical music volumes, music consumption has changed radically since the 1990s, with consumers now using streaming sites such as Spotify more often than buying CDs or paying to download tracks.

This means ambitious tours have become more commonplace for major music stars. Live music events including festivals like Glastonbury added £1bn to the UK economy in 2016.

Read more: Uh-oh, oh no no: Beyonce shuts down tribute craft beer