The UK is seeking to woo foreign fintech firms after Brexit with more than 50 startups set to head to London.

The government and City institutions will host companies from more than 13 countries inside the European Union and outside the bloc, in a fresh bud to shore up the sector.

It comes as fresh figures revealed the UK lured more investment into fintech startups than China last year. The $1.8bn of cash flowing in marked a record year easing fears of a slowdown in the wake of the Brexit vote.

The inbound trade mission organised by the department for international trade (DIT) and foreign and commonwealth office (FCO), along with the London Stock Exchange, City of London and Natwest, will seek to boost the capital's status as a world leading hub for fintech.

"As a global leader in fintech we offer great opportunities for startups to scale-up their businesses thanks to strong investment ties, favourable government policies and top talent," said permanent secretary to the DIT Antonia Romeo.

"Add to this list a record level of funding opportunities for fintech firms and a consumer base that’s receptive to new innovation and it becomes clear that now is a great time for businesses to come to the UK.”

Firms from more than a dozen countries, including Israel, Germany and France will visit the UK next week, with one being offered a six-month placement at Natwest's accelerator Entrepreneurial Spark.