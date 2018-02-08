Lucy White

UK investors seized the bull market last year, as statistics from the Investment Association today revealed they ploughed a record net £63bn into funds last year.

Funds under management reflected this boom, ending 2017 at an all-time high of £1.2 trillion.

The fixed income asset class, which includes instruments such as bonds and gilts, was the best-selling niche and had its best year, generating £14.3bn in net retail sales.

Read more: Why the fixed income market is being turned on its head

Chris Cummings, chief executive of the Investment Association which represents UK fund managers, said the total funds under management was "an increase of £181bn from the previous year, with £63bn coming through net sales and £118bn through investment growth, equivalent to a 10 per cent return to investors".

"Notably, over £1bn of net retail money flowed into ethical funds, the highest annual inflow into this type of fund," he added.

Read more: Nobel family and billionaire co-founder of Hargreaves Lansdown launch £100m sustainability fund

For equity funds, global was the most popular geography. UK-focused funds continued to lose popularity with investors, as they saw a £2.6bn outflow, although the worst-selling funds were those concentrating on North America.

UK fund platforms, such as Hargreaves Lansdown and Fidelity, sold £7.6bn of the fund stakes, giving them a 37 per cent market share which was slightly down from 2016.

Other intermediaries, including independent financial advisers and wealth managers, saw their market share creep up to 36 per cent.

The UK is the world's second largest investment management centre after the US, and manages 36 per cent of all assets managed in Europe.

Read more: Aberdeen Standard Investments in the doghouse with four funds which lagged the market