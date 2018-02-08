Never mind a glass – Revolution Bars snares Pitcher as new chief executive

Lucy White

Revolution Bars has finally grabbed a new chief executive, after its former boss stepped down following a failed attempt to sell the chain.

Rob Pitcher will be taking the helm on an as-yet unspecified date. He was previously a director at Bramwell Pubs and Bars until 28 May 2013, shortly before the business went into administration in October 2013.

Pitcher has also held senior positions at Stonegate Pub Company, the owner of Walkabout and Proper Pubs. Stonegate made a bid for Revolution last autumn, but was knocked back by shareholders causing Revolution's CEO Mark McQuater to leave the company.

Read more: Last orders: Revolution's CEO has stepped down after Stonegate's failed takeover bid

“We have undertaken a wide-ranging and exhaustive search for a new chief executive with extensive relevant experience to take the company to our next stage of growth," said chairman Keith Edelman, who had been standing in as Revolution's boss.

"Rob Pitcher’s proven operational experience and leadership qualities with considerably bigger companies will enhance the ongoing development of the Revolution and Revolucion de Cuba brands."

Most recently Pitcher was a member of the executive committee at Mitchells & Butlers, as divisional director of restaurants responsible for the Harvester, Toby Carvery and Stonehouse brands.

Read more: Mitchells & Butlers has record-breaking Christmas Day as Brits flood to boozers for festive feast