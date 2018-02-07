Frank Dalleres

Former Manchester United defender Patrice Evra has thanked West Ham for giving him a chance to resurrect his career following his exit from Marseille for attacking a fan.

Evra, 36, has signed a short-term contract with the Hammers until the end of the season, having been a free agent since his release by the French club less three months ago.

The left-back caused uproar when he kicked a Marseille supporter who had been jeering him before a Europa League match against Vitoria Guimaraes in Portugal on 2 November.

“It’s amazing to be back and I am thankful to West Ham for giving me the opportunity to do my job,” said Evra.

“I’m just happy to be here, it’s really simple. You don’t realise how lucky you are and just to wake up this morning and know I am going to train with my new team-mates made me smile.”

Evra received a European ban until the end of the season for his altercation with the fan but is free to play in the Premier League and could make his debut against Watford on Saturday.

His arrival marks a reunion with manager David Moyes, who was in charge of United for the France international’s last season at Old Trafford before moving to Juventus.

“It happened really fast,” he added. “When you have to make a deal and money is not the issue, the deal could be done in five minutes. It was the fastest thing I have done in my life, because both parties wanted to work together.”

Evra won five Premier League titles, a Champions League, a Club World Cup and three League Cups in eight and a half seasons at United. He then won back-to-back domestic league and cup doubles at Juve.

West Ham are currently short of left-sided options due to Arthur Masuaku’s six-match suspension for spitting at an opponent during an FA Cup tie against Wigan last month.

