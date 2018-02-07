WPP takes first step in offloading £1.2bn retirement pot

Oliver Gill

Advertising giant WPP has taken its first tentative step in offloading £1.2bn of pension liabilities.

The Pension Insurance Corporation (PIC) today insured £140m of retirement commitments across five of WPP's eight pension schemes.

Using a mechanism called a buy-in part of WPP's retirement obligations can be shifted to a specialist third-party provider. Companies usually use a series of buy-ins as stepping stones before cutting their ties to pension pots through a buy-out.

The buy-in is the first major move by the world's biggest advertising firm. It is understood further buy-in deals are being considered.

The three funds not covered by today's transaction are already closed.

According to WPP's latest annual report, the firm had a pension deficit of £276.5m – this comprised liabilities of £1.2bn and assets of £934m. But if the FTSE 100 company was to offload all of its schemes in one transaction, City sources suggested an insured buy-out value of liabilities could be over £2bn.

"This is an innovative transaction that simultaneously secures the pension payments of five pension funds sponsored by WPP," said PIC head of business development Mitul Magudia.

"This continues the trend of FTSE 100 companies that have de-risked their pension schemes in 2017 through insurance."

Mercer partner David Ellis added: “This is an excellent example of a major corporate and its trustee taking proactive action to manage their pension risks.”

