Wednesday 7 February 2018 4:57pm

Ineos aims to restart Forties pipeline tonight after it unexpectedly shut

 
Courtney Goldsmith
Follow Courtney
The Grangemouth oil refinery west of Edi
The Forties pipeline system is one of the oldest and largest in the North Sea (Source: Getty)

Chemicals giant Ineos plans to reopen the huge Forties pipeline system tonight after it unexpectedly shut this morning.

The company confirmed that a feed control valve connecting the Kinneil gas plant to the pipeline closed at 10.20am, triggering an automatic shutdown of the main pipeline system.

"We have now identified the issue that caused this and are hoping to resolve it this evening. We then plan to start-up again overnight," a spokesperson said.

In December, Ineos was forced to shut the pipeline, which pumps out around 450,000 barrels of oil per day, and declare a force majeure due to a cracked pipe. Oil prices rose as the pipeline remained shut for weeks.

Ineos completed a deal to buy the pipeline from BP in November last year.

Tags

Related articles

Ineos hires former Bentley marketing boss for Land Rover Defender successor
Rebecca Smith
Rebecca Smith | Staff

Ineos to launch legal challenge to Scottish government's fracking ban
Courtney Goldsmith
Courtney Goldsmith | Staff

The Forties pipeline is expected to restart early next year
Courtney Goldsmith
Courtney Goldsmith | Staff