Alys Key

Holiday brands including Hoseasons, Cottages.com and James Villa are all set to change hands as a US private equity house nears a $1bn (£720m) takeover.

Platinum Equity is understood to have been in talks with European holidays arm of Ramada Hotels owner Wyndham Worldwide, Sky News first reported today.

Wyndham's European assets include a range of brands offering holiday rental properties in popular destinations like Croatia, Greece and Italy.

The UK part of the holiday rental business has over 30,000 places to stay at its disposal.

It is also thought that Platinum saw off a bid from CVC Capital Partners, and that Blackstone had also considered taking part in the auction.

At one point Airbnb was even touted as a possible buyer, which would have marked the online homeshare giant's biggest deal to date. But it was reported that it had pulled out last month due to a "range of factors".

Platinum's international portfolio of acquisitions is piling up, with the addition of a packaging group and an Australian office supplies company tied up in the past week alone.

UK-based brands which would be part of the possible deal include cottages.com, which specialises in idiosyncratic holiday lets such as historic cottages and seaside homes.

Meanwhile Lowestoft-based Hoseasons offers stays in holiday parks or on board luxury boats. Last year it won a British Travel Award for being the LGBT-friendly travel company of the year for its LGBT Holidays packages.

