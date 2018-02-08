Francesca Washtell

Today's City Moves cover real estate, insurance software, economic consulting and recruitment. Take a look at these movers and shakers:

CBRE

Global real estate advisor CBRE has appointed Chris Larkin as chief transformation and development officer – EMEA/UK effective 1 March. In this newly created role, Larkin will be responsible for leading transformation programmes in the UK and EMEA and for developing and executing initiatives that support and accelerate strategic growth, client service enhancements, business process efficiency and productivity. He joins CBRE from Bigrock People Performance Solutions, of which he was the founder and managing director. Over the past three years he has worked closely with the leadership and exec teams at CBRE on strategic change management initiatives.

Sequel

Sequel, the leading insurance and reinsurance software provider, has named Rob Stavrou chief commercial officer. Rob has led Sequel’s sales team for the past four years, and has overseen the expansion of Sequel’s customer base across the underwriting, broking, reinsurance and MGA markets, both in London and abroad. In his new role, Rob will be responsible for overall business growth. Rob is a trusted and experienced industry professional with unrivalled knowledge of Sequel’s customer base, prospective clients and product roadmap.

AlixPartners

AlixPartners has promoted Derek Holt to the role of managing director within its economic consulting unit. Derek is an economist with more than 20 years' experience in competition and regulatory economics. He was recently involved in one of the highest-profile competition litigations in the United Kingdom, the interchange fee litigation before the High Court on behalf of Visa. Derek has testified as expert before the UK Competition Appeal Tribunal, the UK Competition and Markets Authority, and the South African Competition Tribunal with regard to wholesale telecoms pricing, energy pricing, and abuse of dominance.

Bailey Montagu

Bailey Montagu has appointed Richard Beesley to head up the firm’s new interim solutions business. Richard is an interim management specialist and partner at Bailey Montagu. He places people at board and senior manager level, across the industrial spectrum. He has over 20 years’ experience within the energy, manufacturing and infrastructure sectors and has become a trusted partner with many firms, both in the UK and internationally, seeking interim leadership, turnaround, change management and project delivery.

