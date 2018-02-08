Jasper Jolly

Starting salaries for British workers grew at their fastest in 31 months at the start of the year, according to a widely followed survey of recruiters.

Data from the Recruitment and Employment Confederation to be published today will show the index for starting salaries for permanent workers will jump to a reading of 62.3 points.

More than a quarter of the recruiters surveyed said they had seen increased pay for job-movers into permanent roles, although the picture was less optimistic for temporary jobs.

The increase in starting salaries comes amid a tight labour market, which has prompted employers to pay more amid severe skills shortages – although wage growth throughout the broader economy has remained stagnant, with Brits wary of moving jobs.

Recruitment consultants also signaled a “marked rise” in permanent staff placements in January, with the rate of expansion the joint-steepest since April 2015. London saw faster temporary worker placements.

Kevin Green, REC chief executive said: “We are seeing a continued rise in jobs filled via recruiters as it gets more challenging for businesses to find candidates. The UK has almost full employment and the country is plagued by labour, skills and talent shortages.

"This increasing competition for good quality staff is driving up starting salaries with employers willing to pay higher wages to attract the right people. So, it’s a good time to move jobs, especially as employers aren’t increasing wages for their existing workforce."

