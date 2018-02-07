Nissan among Japanese firms to meet Prime Minister tomorrow

Catherine Neilan

Car giant Nissan has confirmed it will be joining a Downing Street roundtable with Japanese investors tomorrow, where discussions of Brexit are expected to be high on the agenda.

Executives from the firm will meet with Prime Minister Theresa May and chancellor Philip Hammond on Thursday afternoon to discuss their concerns about trade after the UK leaves the EU, among other issues. A number of other Japanese groups are expected to join, but no details have been released at this stage.

The car industry as a whole has repeatedly warned that it could take a huge hit if a bespoke deal is not agreed, facing tariffs of up to 10 per cent, as well as lengthy customs delays without it.

"Nissan Europe chairman Paul Willcox will join representatives from other Japanese companies in meeting the Prime Minister and chancellor on Thursday to discuss our operations and investments in the UK," the firm said in a statement.

"We will not be disclosing details of the discussions."

A Number 10 spokesperson declined to comment further.

Nissan has previously said it may have to "adjust" its business to adapt to the challenges posed by Brexit.