Winter Olympics 2018: British snowboard medal hope Katie Ormerod breaks wrist days before Games – but will compete through the pain barrier

 
Ormerod is an X Games medallist and has won big air World Cup events (Source: Getty)

One of Britain’s leading medal hopes at the Winter Olympics has vowed to see through her bid for snowboarding gold despite breaking her wrist just 48 hours before the Games officially begin.

Katie Ormerod, who is due to compete in the slopestyle and big air events, will wear a protective cast after suffering the fracture during training in Pyeongchang today.

The 20-year-old’s first slopestyle heats take place on Sunday, while the big air competition – making its Olympic debut in South Korea – starts in 19 February. The opening ceremony is on Friday.

“First training day and loving the course but unfortunately slipped off a rail and fractured my wrist,” she wrote on social media.

“I’m all good and looking forward to continuing to train and to competing on Sunday!”

A Team GB spokesperson described the injury as a “minor fracture”.

Ormerod, who won a big air World Cup event in Moscow last season and an X Games bronze in slopestyle, is no stranger to injury, having broken a bone in her back 11 months ago.

The West Yorkshirewoman is aiming to follow Jenny Jones, who won Team GB’s first ever Olympic medal on snow when she claimed slopestyle bronze at the Sochi Games in 2014.

