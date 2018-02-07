Oliver Gill

Carillion's power contracts have been flogged to privately-owned rival J Murphy, saving 22 jobs.

National Grid’s electricity overhead lines, substation and underground cable framework contracts are to be transferred over as part of a deal for an undisclosed sum.

Chief exec John Murphy said the acquisition represents "an excellent strategic fit for the business".

The three frameworks include a 20km line between Richborough to Canterbury which is attached to an interconnector between Belgium and the UK.

Strategy director David Brewer said: “At Murphy, we believe that private ownership creates a natural alignment of the interests of our customers, owners, employees and suppliers."

Headquartered in Kentish Town and founded by Irish businessman John Murphy, the contractor remains in the family and is run by his grandson.

Similar to many other contractors, the firm was boosted the 2012 London Olympics, being awarded numerous contracts to build the necessary infrastructure.

