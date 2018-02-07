Rebecca Smith

Dubai said today it is working with digital mapping firm Here to use a live HD map for driverless cars as it looks to get 25 per cent of public transport self-driving by 2030.

In an announcement today, Here said it will aim to map Dubai with high definition technology for the first time, to assess environmental data, car positioning and congestion.

Here has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Roads and Transport Authority of Dubai on a long-term tech collaboration to help support the deployment of driverless cars at Expo 2020, which Dubai will be hosting.

The company will be working on conducting a number of pilots aimed at enabling HD Live Map, Here's map for driverless cars, which self-updates to provide vehicles with accurate information about what is happening on the road.

It will serve public service vehicles operating in Dubai. Here will also use its own platform as a way to connect vehicles with each other, as well as the road infrastructure - so the likes of traffic lights, and sensors on pavements.

Leon van de Pas, SVP, internet of things at Here Technologies, said:

Dubai recognises the importance of new location technologies in making transportation more efficient, safer and sustainable for people. Driven by our vision of enabling an autonomous world for everyone, the Here Technologies team is excited and energized to help Dubai deliver on its ambition plans for a driverless future.

