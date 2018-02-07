Oliver Gill

Support services giant DCC continued its spending spree, dipping its toe into the US health and beauty sector.

The London-listed firm, which operates petrol stations, suppliers medical products and is the leading technology distributor in the UK, acquired Elite One Source Nutritional Services in a deal worth $50m (£35m).

DCC expects to spend £670m on acquisitions during the year to March 2018.

It also published a trading update this morning.

Profits for the nine months to the end of December were in line with expectations with full-year earnings projected to be "well ahead of the prior year".

DCC, which employs 11,000 people across 15 countries, noted trading in France had been "mild" in during the first few weeks of 2018.

Read more: Stay away from contracts: Support services giant explains secret to success

Returning to the firm's latest acquisition, chief executive Donal Murphy said Elite was attractive owing to its "excellent track record of organic growth, providing high-quality services".

"We are excited by the acquisition of Elite, which provides an entry into the US market, the world’s largest healthcare and dietary supplements market. The US is an innovative, high-growth market, with a fragmented contract manufacturing base, which offers DCC significant opportunities for organic and acquisitive growth," he said.

Based in Missoula, Montana, Elite is a provider of contract manufacturing and related services to leading specialist brands in the US consumer healthcare market

Shares rose sharply as markets opened before tailing away. They are currently around 0.5 per cent lower than yesterday's 7,000p closing price.

Read more: DCC's shares spike after new energy acquisition announced