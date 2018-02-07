Angela Merkel’s conservatives and the Social Democrats reach coalition deal

Caitlin Morrison

German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s Christian alliance and the Social Democrats (SPD) have agreed a coalition deal.

Sources told Reuters the two German parties had agreed "in principle" to form a new government. “In principle, it’s done,” said one of the sources, adding that 15 lead negotiators were still meeting.

The agreement will help put an end to the uncertainty that has hovered over Germany since the election last September which left Merkel's party in need of a coalition partner - and raised questions about her future as the country's leader.

At the end of January, SPD delegates voted 362 to 279 to break months of political deadlock.

However, the SPD’s parliamentary leader Andrea Nahles told her party that they would “negotiate until the other side squeals”.

The SPD, which supports further EU integration, wants to abolish Germany's dual public-private health insurance system in favour of a single citizen's insurance, scale back temporary employment contracts and allow family reunions for asylum seekers who are suffering particularly testing situations.

A negotiating source said the SPD would get the foreign, finance and labour ministries under the deal.

Any deal is subject to approval by the SPD’s 464,000 members in a postal ballot.