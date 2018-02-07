Caitlin Morrison

There are delays on trains in and out of London Waterloo station this morning, due to a number of earlier incidents causing knock-on disruption.

Trains are having to run at reduced speed on all lines, and the disruption is expected to continue until 10.30am. South Western services are affected by the delays.

"There have been a number of minor incidents this morning which has caused congestion to form on the lines to and from London Waterloo," said National Rail.

"This congestion is affecting services both into and out of London Waterloo."

According to the rail operator, the incidents include:

Vandalism aboard a train meaning it had to be taken out of service at Raynes Park. While this happened a queue of trains formed behind.

A brief signalling problem near Longcross which meant that trains had to stop and seek verbal permission from signalling staff to continue. This caused delays to several services from Reading towards London Waterloo.

A broken down train near Addlestone blocked the line from Weybridge to Virginia Water for approximately 25 minutes.