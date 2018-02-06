Ross McLean

Improving Swansea avoided an FA Cup shock in ruthless fashion after taking their place in the fifth round by dispatching League Two high-flyers Notts County 8-1 at Liberty Stadium.

On-loan Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham and Nathan Dyer netted twice, while former Tottenham duo Kyle Naughton and Wayne Routledge, Tom Carroll and Daniel James also registered.

Victory set up a reunion for manager Carlos Carvalhal, who has lost just one of 10 matches across all competitions since his appointment in December, with former club Sheffield Wednesday. The Owls and Carvalhal parted company on Christmas Eve.

Tottenham, meanwhile, will travel to Rochdale in the fifth round should they beat Newport County in Wednesday’s replay after the League One side dumped Millwall out of the competition.

Rochdale, who are second from bottom in the third tier, defied their lowly league position to beat the Lions 1-0 on a heavily-sanded pitch at Spotland, courtesy of a second-half strike from skipper Ian Henderson.

Despite being 32 places above their hosts in the football pyramid, Millwall mustered just one shot on target during the replay as Rochdale reached the fifth round for only the third time in their history.

Defeat robbed Neil Harris’s outfit, who are 14th in the Championship, of the opportunity to avenge last season’s 6-0 drubbing at the hands of Tottenham at White Hart Lane in the tournament’s quarter-final.

Huddersfield also progressed to round five, where they will meet Manchester United, but needed extra-time to overcome resurgent Birmingham of the second tier 4-1.

Steve Mounie, Rajiv van La Parra and Tom Ince were all on target in the additional half an hour after a Marc Roberts own goal cancelled out an opener from Birmingham’s Che Adams in regulation time.