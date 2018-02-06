Ross McLean

World No1 Rafael Nadal has joined recuperating Andy Murray in targeting The Queen’s Club Championships to kickstart his grass court season after confirming his intention to contest this year’s tournament.

Murray, who has won a record five titles at the West Kensington club, has intimated that he hopes to make a return to the court at Queen’s following surgery last month to cure a long-standing hip problem.

Nadal’s presence will mark the 10th anniversary since his sole Queen’s Club triumph, during which he defeated Novak Djokovic 7-6, 7-5 in a gripping final, before proceeding to win his maiden Wimbledon title.

“I’m very excited to communicate that I am going to come to Queen’s in 2018,” said Nadal, who reached the Wimbledon final five times between 2006 and 2011, each time after playing at Queen’s beforehand.

“It is going to be the 10th anniversary of my victory in 2008. It’s a great memory winning there and three weeks later winning Wimbledon. It was an unforgettable year. I am very excited to be coming back and playing Queen’s again.”

Tournament director Stephen Farrow said: “We are delighted that Rafa is planning to return to The Queen’s Club in 2018. His run 10 years ago, when he won [the French Open] at Roland Garros, Queen’s and Wimbledon, will never be forgotten.”