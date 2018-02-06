Mark Hix

Ricotta is one of those great, versatile cheeses, ideal for both sweet and savoury dishes and appropriate at any time of the year.

It’s actually a byproduct of rennet-coagulated cheesemaking, so it’s also environmentally sound. My fondest memory of ricotta – and believe me, there have been many fond memories – came about 20 years ago on the island of Panteleria, where we had ricotta that was but an hour old, with steam still coming off it.

I had a similar tofu moment in Tokyo when the bean curd was poured into a pot in the middle of the table. After five courses and some regular stirring, it was ready to eat: I’ve never eaten packet tofu since.

Ricotta fritters with rhubarb recipe

Ingredients

2-3 sticks of rhubarb, trimmed

80g caster sugar

2 tsp grenadine (optional)

1 tsp cornflour

Vegetable or corn oil for frying

Vanilla ice cream to serve

For the fritters:

100-120g good quality ricotta, softened

A little vanilla essence

100g Dove farm gluten free self raising flour plus extra for dusting Sparkling water to mix

Caster sugar for dusting

Method: