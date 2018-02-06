Wally Pyrah

GOOD apprentice jockeys are worth their weight in gold in Hong Kong. Because of the successful handicap structure, you can usually throw a blanket over the majority of horses in a finish, especially in handicaps.

With the likes of smart 7lb claimers Dylan Mo and Matthew Poon already in double-figures this season, and 5lb claimer Jack Wong, who rode the winner of the feature race at Happy Valley last week, it’s no wonder trainers are clamouring for their services.

The main event at Happy Valley this afternoon takes place at 12.15pm and features a field of eight horses, all of which can be given a chance on their best form.

Top-weight Marvel Hero will be the popular choice with bettors, having chased home subsequent Group 3 winner Dinozzo over the extended mile last week, and is reunited with Moreira again.

Regular Happy Valley visitors however, could be excused for asking what has happened to six-time course winner PACKING DRAGON this season.

The six-year-old grey enjoyed a cult following last year, winning four times – three over the 1m1f trip – and improved 29lbs in the ratings.

This season he has mostly never been sighted, but has had plenty of excuses, and there was a glimmer of hope in his latest run.

Consequently, his rating has dropped back to just 1lb above his last winning mark, and the bonus is that 7lb claimer Matt Poon is aboard.

You can guarantee the combination are going to dictate the pace from the off and are likely to get a soft lead in front. If Poon gets the fractions right, he is going to be hard to pass.

POINTERS

Packing Dragon e/w 12.15pm Happy Valley