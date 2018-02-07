Francesca Washtell

Today's City Moves cover transfer pricing, professional services and asset management. Take a look at these movers and shakers:

Hogan Lovells

Hogan Lovells has hired Tom McFarlane as head of transfer pricing (EMEA) for the firm’s growing transfer pricing practice led by Fabrizio Lolliri. He joins from Alvarez & Marsal (A&M) where he was a partner and led the transfer pricing and tax efficient supply chain management practice in London. Prior to joining A&M, Tom spent six years with KPMG and was one of the founders of its tax efficient supply chain management practice. Tom brings 16 years of experience in implementing new and efficient operating models for multinationals around the globe. He has worked with clients across a range of industries, including consumer products, industrial products, retail, mining, pharmaceuticals, automotive and oil and gas. Tom supports clients that are expanding and adapting their current supply chain models to meet the demands of the new economy.

WYG

Global, award-winning professional services firm WYG has appointed Steve Novis as infrastructure and built environment divisional director of its central and eastern Europe (CEE) team. Steve joined WYG on 1 February. Steve has extensive project management experience and will oversee WYG’s architectural, engineering and design teams across a variety of regeneration schemes, across multiple sectors. Steve will be based in Poland predominantly, and at WYG’s new London office at Angel Court when in the UK. Steve has a distinguished career in international engineering, transport and project management, and joins WYG from project management consultants Atkins, where, as a Director, he led a workforce of 1,200 engineering professionals covering all areas of infrastructure.

BlueBay Asset Management

Specialist fixed income manager, BlueBay Asset Management has appointed Polina Kurdyavko as head of its emerging market debt team. Previously co-head, Polina will become sole head of the BlueBay emerging market debt desk following David Dowsett’s move to become a strategic adviser on emerging markets for the firm. Both Polina and David will continue to report into Raphael Robelin, chief investment officer. As a leading investor in emerging markets Polina has made her mark over the years as a pioneer in this space, ushering the development of new asset classes within the emerging market universe and advocating the merits of including emerging market debt in global portfolios. Polina is widely recognised as a leading female investment professional, who manages a large and successful investment team and champions diversity and innovation in asset management.

