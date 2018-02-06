Ross McLean

Skipper Eoin Morgan has told England’s limited-overs fringe players to ensure they use this month’s Twenty20 tri-series to stake their claim for further international recognition in the build-up to next year’s 50-over World Cup.

England play four matches against co-hosts Australia and New Zealand, starting against the former in Hobart on Wednesday morning, across the next week and a half in what is international cricket’s first Twenty20 tri-series tournament.

Tom Curran, Dawid Malan and Sam Billings are all expected to feature in today’s showdown, having seen minimal action at best during England’s one-day series victory over Australia last month, and Morgan wants chances to be seized.

“At the moment, everybody in this squad is playing a big part in the structure of the squad based around the 50-over tournament,” said Morgan.

“There’s probably about four guys who are on the periphery of that, so it is an opportunity for them to stake their claim and prove they can perform on the international stage.”

Morgan has also left the door ajar for Sussex quick Tymal Mills, who endured a tough Big Bash campaign and attracted no bids in the Indian Premier League auction despite going for £1.4m last year, to earn an England recall.

He added: “The way he comes back from the sort of form he’s in, or luck that he’s running at the moment, will determine how he goes over the next few years.”