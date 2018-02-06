Global stocks fall again: Here's how nine City analysts reacted

"There are several factors behind the sell-off, but our sense is that this is largely a risk or 'volatility' event. First of all, in the past three weeks tactical indicators began to look stretched... In this context, a rise in bond yields and signs of normalisation have begun to make for a change in the investment climate, from one that has been nearly risk insensitive to one that is more risk aware. "To this end, the speed of the sell-off (recall those sell-offs in 2015) is driven by risk management in the context of position imbalances – that sounds technical, but the point is that the sell-off is provoked more by arcane risk factors than fundamentals. As such, trading will be choppy for the next few days, but with volatility having gone from being very low, it is already very high now and may soon be traded lower." - Michael O'Sullivan, Credit Suisse