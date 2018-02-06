Catherine Neilan

Shoppers have swapped booze and biscuits for meat-free meals and medicines as their New Year Resolutions dominated the first few weeks of grocery shopping in 2018.

Sales for the 12 weeks to 28 January were up 3.4 per cent year-on-year, according to Kantar Worldpanel, with vegan products and painkillers experiencing a particular boost.

Fraser McKevitt, head of retail and consumer insight at Kantar Worldpanel, said there was a "sustained interest in vegan and vegetarian diets" with one in ten shoppers buying a meat-free ready meal in January, boosting year-on-year sales by 15 per cent. Some 29 per cent of evening meals contain no meat or fish at all, he added. Sales of spinach, cherries and aubergine also grew strongly compared to the past 12 months – up 43 per cent, 25 per cent and 23 per cent respectively.

But this was not enough to stave off the winter bugs, with sales of over-the-counter painkillers up 12 per cent, while cough sweets and liquids increased by 17 per cent.

Lidl remained the fastest-growing retailer, with sales up 16.3 per cent, pushing its market share up by 0.5 percentage points. Aldi was close behind, with sales up 16.2 per cent and a market share rise of 0.7 percentage points.

Although its market share fell by 0.3 percentage points to 27.8 per cent, Tesco was once again the fastest growing of the big four, with sales up by 2.6 per cent.

Sales at both Asda and Morrisons were up 2.2 per cent, meaning both lost 0.2 percentage points of their market share.

Sales at Sainsbury's increased by 1.5 per cent, but market share fell by 0.3 percentage points.

Meanwhile Nielsen figures, published at the same time, suggest sales in January rose by the highest year-on-year rate for over six months.

Shoppers spent 4.2 per cent more on groceries during the four weeks ending 27 January versus the same period a year ago, partly as a result of inflation and New Year's Eve falling within the reporting period.

Mike Watkins, Nielsen’s UK head of retailer insight, said: "This offset the fact that most of the major supermarkets saw less visits than a year ago as shoppers are still in an economising mood and may have cut back on restocking the cupboards with household bills coming in after Christmas. Furthermore, half of those who have changed their shopping behaviour are switching to cheaper grocery brands²."

January always has one of the lowest sales of any month as shoppers generally have less need to fill big trolleys after Christmas so they tend to revert to smaller stores which Watkins said: "helped Iceland, The Co-operative and the discounters who saw visits rise after Christmas."

