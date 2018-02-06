Oliver Gill

Ocado was one of London's biggest losers this morning, with shares diving as much as 12 per cent.

Double-digit percentage revenue growth failed to impress and plans for a five per cent share issue worried investors.

A plummeting share price will likely have prompted high-fives in Mayfair as hedge funds have placed big bets against Ocado's shares.

While Ocado's annual top line increased by 12.7 per cent to £1.5bn, earnings were up a more modest 4.5 per cent to £81m.

Nevertheless, boss Tim Steiner insisted the last 12 months had been "transformational for Ocado".

"Now is the time to take advantage of our growth opportunities, he said.

"We believe that taking advantage of these international opportunities now will make our virtuous cycle turn faster in the years ahead and we expect that to translate into higher returns on capital. We look forward to our future opportunities and challenges."

Services and technology arm Ocado Solutions saw revenues swell by 16.2 per cent to £117.7m. But earnings more than halved to £2.5m.

Steiner said he wanted Ocado to have "the right resources in place to meet growing demand for the Ocado Solutions offer".

And the firm said a cash placing of five per cent of its issued share capital would "provide us with the necessary flexibility to take full advantage of our current opportunities to grow Ocado Solutions and accelerate the development of our platform as well as future opportunities in our retail business".

Big short

Over 11 per cent of Ocado's shares are on loan with funds betting against the firm's fortunes. This represents almost three-quarters of all the stock that is available to be borrowed, according to IHS Markit.

US duo Discovery and GMT have the largest bets against Ocado, with Carillion conqueror Marshall Wace owning the third biggest punt against Ocado, regulatory filings revealed.

"Retail sales have beaten the market, not spectacularly, as we see with most pure-play retailers such as ASOS and Boo Hoo," said Shore Capital Markets analyst Clive Black.

However, Black warned Ocado was "burning through cash".

He added: "After two and a half rescues already, the charmed folks are raising more dosh today by way of a five per cent placing and yet to all intents and purposes the prospect for 2018, look like a profit warning to us.

"Just about every line of measurement the Ocado business is not delivering."

