Catherine Neilan

Theresa May will today use a speech commemorating the centenary of women's suffrage to launch new measures designed to "stamp out" online abuse.

Speaking in Manchester, the home of Emmeline Pankhurst, the Prime Minister will praise the Suffragette's movement "to take their full and rightful place in public life did so in the face of fierce opposition", calling them "heroic campaigners".

But she will urge people to "consider what values and principles guide our conduct of that debate today”, adding: "While there is much to celebrate, I worry that our public debate today is coarsening. That for some it is becoming harder to disagree, without also demeaning opposing viewpoints in the process".

Speaking just days after Tory MP Jacob Rees-Mogg was caught in the middle of a violent scuffle during a university speech, May will say: "A tone of bitterness and aggression has entered into our public debate. Participants in local and national public life – from candidates and elected representatives to campaigners, journalists and commentators – have to contend with regular and sustained abuse.”

Abuse and intimidation is disproportionately targeted at political candidates who are female, black, minority ethnic or LGBT, she will add.

May will repeat her calls for greater controls on social media platforms, saying companies must "step up" to the table.

The Prime Minister will unveil an annual internet safety transparency report to track companies’ progress in stamping out online abuse.On top of this, the government will publish its Internet Safety Strategy in the spring and following a consultation, it will roll out a new social media code of conduct this year.

May will also use her speech to announce a review of legislation relating to offensive online communication, which will be carried out by the Law Commission “to ensure that the criminal law, which was drafted long before the creation of social media platforms, is appropriate to meet the challenges posed by this new technology.”