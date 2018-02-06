Oliver Gill

Babcock shares fell this morning after the support services and engineering giant revised down its full-year revenue guidance.

Despite full-year earnings being in line with guidance, investors took flight as Babcock warned its top line would be "slightly lower than previously expected" – between £5.3bn to £5.4bn. This was around two per cent lower than previous projections.

Shares in the London-listed firm fell as much as seven per cent in opening trades.

Babcock said trading conditions continued to be tough in the offshore oil and gas sector. It also warned of a slowdown defence and Ministry of Defence revenues.

However, the firm insisted it had a strong pipeline with short-term bids in process of £12.5bn and a "near-term opportunity" pipeline of £31bn. This led to the board asserting it was "confident of making good progress in the future", and was eyeing international expansion in particular.

"A further bid pipeline increase provides comfort regarding the revenue outlook during continued debate regarding UK public sector and MoD budgets," said Jefferies equity analyst Kean Marden.

In December Babcock said it had reviewed its contracts in light of changes to accounting rules and there would be no impact on revenue or profits. Today the firm reiterated such guidance.

