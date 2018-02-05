Courtney Goldsmith

The chief executive of Stagecoach Group has hit back at "misleading" claims about the company after the government said it would lose its East Coast Mainline rail franchise earlier than expected.

Transport secretary Chris Grayling said Stagecoach would run the London to Edinburgh line for a "small number of months and no more" and that a successor was being urgently sought out, including possible direct management by the Department for Transport.

Grayling said Stagecoach had "got its numbers wrong" and was set to lose about £200m, equal to 20 per cent of its market value.

Stagecoach chief executive Martin Griffiths said: "The government rigorously tested our plans and financial assumptions before awarding us the East Coast contract... it decided we offered a high quality and realistic bid... indeed, I was personally told at the time that it was the highest quality bid they had ever seen.

"That bid was based on the information and trends available at the time, including economic forecasts used by government.

"But... an unprecedented combination of circumstances mean our financial plans have not worked out."

Griffiths said there were many reasons for that, including the impact of a weak economy and political uncertainty as well as ongoing unreliability of the track and signalling on the line, but he said Stagecoach never asked for special treatment for the franchise.

"A lot has been out of our control, but the bottom line is that in hindsight, we got our

forecasts for passenger growth wrong and our business has lost close to £200m from the contract," Griffiths said.

"We’re sorry for the impact this has had on our investors, who’ve received no dividends from Virgin Trains East Coast and have seen a significant fall in the value of their investment. That is our responsibility."

