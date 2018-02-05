Joe Hall

Saracens scrum-half Richard Wigglesworth has been called up to replace the injured Ben Youngs in Eddie Jones' 32-man England squad ahead of this Saturday's Six Nations clash with Wales.

Exeter Chiefs hooker Luke Cowan-Dickie and Wasps No8 Nathan Hughes have also been included in the squad, with the latter brought into the camp for England's medical team to assess whether he will be able to feature at all in the tournament.

Leicester No9 Youngs was stretchered off with suspected knee ligament damage early on in England's 46-15 victory over Italy in Rome and will undergo scans before his future in this year's tournament is decided.

Wigglesworth is yet to make an appearance under Eddie Jones, who has relied on Youngs and Harlequins' Danny Care in the scrum-half role, and last played international rugby in England's dead rubber match with Uruguay at the 2015 World Cup.

Wales meanwhile may have star backs George North and Liam Williams, both of whom sat out their side's 34-7 demolition of Scotland last weekend, to choose from following their return to fitness.

Ahead of their Twickenham meeting this Saturday evening, both sides sit at the top of the Six Nations table after securing bonus point wins on the weekend.