Francesca Washtell

Today's City Moves cover tech, digital innovation and banking. Take a look at these movers and shakers:

Onecom

Former Samsung Electronics vice president Graham Long has joined Onecom to help lead its specialism in supplying connected audio-visual solutions to businesses and the leisure industry. Graham joins the communications provider after nearly a decade at Samsung, where he was responsible for Samsung’s enterprise business in the UK and Ireland. The appointment comes as Onecom launches Evolve AV to provide combined connectivity and audio-visual solutions led by Samsung technology. His expertise and innovative approach to targeting industry verticals and differentiated sales models will support Onecom and Evolve AV’s mission to lead the market in unified communications and audio-visual technology

Sanlam UK

Sanlam UK has appointed David Mason as chief operating officer (COO). David will lead the development of Sanlam UK’s operational platform, with a specific focus on delivering innovative technology solutions to meet the evolving requirements of its clients. David will report directly to CEO Jonathan Polin and will sit on Sanlam UK’s executive committee. David has over 20 years experience leading digital innovation projects in wealth management markets across the globe. He has spent the majority of his career with Barclays Wealth where he held a number of senior roles. Since leaving Barclays Wealth, David has founded two new fintech start-ups based in the Google TechHub campus, and most recently he was the program lead for the launch of a new wealth management business, Saranac Partners.

Bank Leumi (UK)

Bank Leumi (UK), the multi-specialist London-based subsidiary of Israel’s international bank, has welcomed Gil Karni as its new CEO. Gil makes the move from Bucharest, where since 2016 he had headed up Bank Leumi Romania. From 2011 to 2015, he was the CEO of the bank’s subsidiary in Luxembourg. He led the Israeli desk and real estate divisions of Bank Leumi Romania between 2009 and 2011 and from 2008 to 2009 he was among the founding members of Leumi’s Bulgarian branch. Prior to that, Gil held various managerial posts for the bank in Israel, where his Leumi career began in 1994.

