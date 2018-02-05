Homebase considers cutting 2,000 jobs as parent firm posts £454m writedown

Helen Cahill

Nearly 2,000 jobs could go at Homebase after its parent company announced a £454m writedown overnight.

Wesfarmers, parent company of Bunnings, bought Homebase in February 2016, paying £340m for the retailer. However, the firm has said it is reviewing the Homebase and Bunnings business. The retailer will report on its review in June and it is thought up to 40 stores could close.

Bunnings' UK and Ireland business is expected to post an underlying loss of £97m for the first half of 2018 due to its poor trading performance.

Wesfarmers' managing director Rob Scott said the acquisition of Homebase had been "disappointing".

By the market close, Wesfarmers' share price had fallen by 4.5 per cent on the Australian stock exchange.

"We need to address underperformance in our portfolio that is detracting from positive performance in other areas, and the announcement today set out decisive actions to achieve this," Scott said.

"The Homebase acquisition has been below our expectations which is obviously disappointing."

Thomas Brereton, Retail Analyst at GlobalData, said the company may well decide to leave the UK market, selling its 250 Homebase stores, and its network of 19 Bunnings stores.

"The expanding discounters B&M and The Range might be interested in a portion of these, but in a retail landscape focused on convenience and digital capability there is a palpable dearth of retailers lining up to take on such locations," Brereton said.