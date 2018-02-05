Oliver Gill

Insurance giant Fairfax has snapped up some of Carillion's prized Canadian assets, saving 4,500 jobs.

Announced today, the deal preserves the positions of three-quarters of Carillion's 6,000-strong workforce in the country.

Fairfax will take on facilities management contracts serving a raft of sectors including airports, properties, defence, healthcare, oil, gas and mining. Some of the associated liabilities will also transfer across.

Carillion's Canadian assets, one of the failed firm's largest markets outside of the UK, were earmarked last year as the firm buckled under mammoth contract write-downs and spiralling debts. The firm had hoped to raise more than £300m from the sale of non-core assets – the majority of the cash was expected to be realised from offloading Canadian projects.

But efforts to sell the assets were undermined by a number of key hurdles. These included a small buyer population, a tight timeframe, hostile suitors looking for a bargain and the need to pay millions back to project partners as well as banks. City sources suggested last October Carillion could only hope to realise "tens of millions of pounds" from the sale of Canadian contracts

Excited

Led by Prem Watsa, Ontario-based Fairfax hit the headlines five years ago after agreeing a $4.7bn deal to take over phone maker Blackberry, a deal that subsequently fell through.

“We are excited to have the services business of Carillion Canada join the Fairfax group,” said chairman and chief executive Watsa.

“The services business of Carillion Canada has an excellent long-term track record and we look forward to working with this team in growing their business over the long-term.”

Simon Buttery, president and CEO of Carillion Canada, said “we are delighted that more than 4,500 members of our team will be joining the Fairfax family. This transaction will provide certainty and stability for the clients we work for and the customers we serve, and a strong platform for the continued growth of the business.”

Unlike its UK parent, Carillion Canada was operating under bankruptcy protection as opposed to a formal insolvency.

Fairfax and Carillion declined to comment on the proceeds from today's sale.

