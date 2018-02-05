Elliott steps up pressure on BHP Billiton to scrap its dual listing

Courtney Goldsmith

Activist investor Elliott Advisors has ramped up pressure on one of the world's top miners to unify its dual-listed corporate structure.

The US-based hedge fund wrote a letter to the chairman of BHP Billiton demanding that the company commit to reviewing the structure by the time it posts its results later this month.

Elliott said the unification of BHP's UK and Australia stock exchange listings would deliver more than $22bn (£16bn) in shareholder value, citing a report it commissioned by FTI Consulting.

Elliott, which began a public attack on BHP in April 2017, holds a five per cent stake in the global miner.

In the letter, Elliott admitted that there had been a "welcome increase" in BHP's focus on shareholder value since Ken MacKenzie joined as chairman in September.

"The company has made encouraging progress in areas such as governance, portfolio review, capital allocation, and transparency. We commend you and the board for these improvements," Elliott wrote.

However, it called the company's dual-listed corporate structure "obsolete and value-destroying", and said a unified structure would give BHP the flexibility to optimise shareholder value when making acquisitions as well as increasing dividends and share buybacks.

“In order to prevent any further value destruction resulting from the current inefficient structure, it is imperative that BHP properly address and move ahead with unification without delay,” Elliott urged in its letter.

BHP, which is already looking into its dual-listing structure, declined to comment, but it has previously rejected Elliott's proposals and defended its own longstanding strategy.

In April, BHP said unifying the corporate structure could destroy at least $1.3bn in value to save less than $2.5m a year for no obvious material or strategic benefit.

BHP will announce its half-year results on 20 February.