Monday 5 February 2018 12:22pm

Broadcom has upped its bid for Qualcomm to $82 per share

 
Lynsey Barber
Follow Lynsey
Newest Innovations In Consumer Technology On Display At 2014 International CES
Broadcom has offered more cash fro Qualcomm (Source: Getty)

The biggest tech deal ever just got a whole lot bigger - if it goes ahead that is.

Broadcom has upped its bid for Qualcomm to $82 per share in a deal that would be worth a blockbuster $146bn.

It had originally made an unsolicited bid of $70 per share for the iPhone chipmaker, an offer rejected by the board.

Read more: Qualcomm rejects Broadcom's blockbuster $130bn takeover bid

Broadcomm said this offer is its "best and final" one and is a 50 per cent premium on Qualcomm's share price before news of the original deal broke.

The latest offer comes in the form of $60 in cash and the rest in Broadcom shares.

The Singapore domiciled Silicon Valley firm said the takeover was "vastly superior to Qualcomm's standalone prospects".

Tags

Related articles

Broadcom to ramp up pressure on Qualcomm with new $120bn bid
Courtney Goldsmith
Courtney Goldsmith | Staff

Qualcomm rejects Broadcom's blockbuster $130bn takeover bid
Lynsey Barber
Lynsey Barber | Staff

Qualcomm's been fined €997m over payments it made to Apple
Lynsey Barber
Lynsey Barber | Staff