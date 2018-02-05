The biggest tech deal ever just got a whole lot bigger - if it goes ahead that is.
Broadcom has upped its bid for Qualcomm to $82 per share in a deal that would be worth a blockbuster $146bn.
It had originally made an unsolicited bid of $70 per share for the iPhone chipmaker, an offer rejected by the board.
Broadcomm said this offer is its "best and final" one and is a 50 per cent premium on Qualcomm's share price before news of the original deal broke.
The latest offer comes in the form of $60 in cash and the rest in Broadcom shares.
The Singapore domiciled Silicon Valley firm said the takeover was "vastly superior to Qualcomm's standalone prospects".