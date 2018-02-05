Oliver Gill

Hundreds of sacked Carillion staff have been asked to pay £25 to keep their mobile phones.

Some 452 people were made today, on top of 377 workers let go on Friday. All will receive statutory redundancy entitlements.

Insiders at the company said the mobile phone demand "added insult to injury" to staff being shown the door.

Those working for Carillion for less than two years will receive no severance pay. Those working for more than two years will receive a multiple of weekly pay, based on the number of years in service, capped at £489 per week.

On Friday staff were given just hours to collect personal effects before IT systems were shut down, sources said.

The Insolvency Service, which is managing the process on behalf of the Official Receiver, confirmed staff were asked to pay for their mobiles, saying the money would be donated to charity.

Today, the Official Receiver said it had transferred 100 jobs to other firms delivering public sector work. As part of Friday's announcement, almost 1,000 workers were moved to Carillion's former rivals.

"It's clearly a very difficult time for people working at Carillion," a Downing Street spokesperson said today. "Where government can provide support, we will, of course, do so."

Executives face the music

Tomorrow, Carillion's top execs will face MPs over the firm's demise last month.

Former CEO and finance chief duo Richard Howson and Zafar Khan will be joined by chairman Philip Green among others. The directors will be grilled as part of a joint inquiry by the Work and Pensions Select Committee and Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy Select Committee.

Over the weekend, the government-owned British Business Bank said it will provide up to £100m in funding for loans to small businesses affected by Carillion's collapse. The backing, which will be delivered through high street banks, aims to enable smaller firms which may have suffered losses from the Carillion failure to access cheaper finance.

