Alys Key

A further 452 workers have been made redundant as a result of Carillion's collapse, the government has said.

This is on top of the previously announced 377 job losses which were confirmed last week.

The roles are across many different contracts and parts of the country, including back-office posts.

“We appreciate this will be a difficult time for those who have lost their jobs," said a spoesperson for the Official Receiver. "Jobcentre Plus’ Rapid Response Service stands ready to support any of these employees by providing advice and information so people can move into a new job as quickly as possible. People who have been made redundant will also be entitled to make a claim for statutory redundancy payments."

A further 100 roles have been safeguarded, with employees transferred to similar or existing contracts.

The liquidator said it hopes to transfer more employees as new providers are found for Carillion contracts.

Carillion bosses are scheduled to appear in front of MPs tomorrow to face a grilling abut the contractor's demise.

The company's collapse has also led to renewed calls for a break-up of the Big Four accounting firms.