The boss of Booker Charles Wilson has been named as Tesco's new leader for the UK and Ireland.
The supermarket agreed a £3.7bn deal to takeover the wholesaler last year and the deal is due to complete in March.
Wilson will take the reigns of the combined companies from Matt Davies who will depart in April, the supermarket said. Davies was poached from Halfords for the Tesco job back in 2015 as the supermarket recovered from an accounting scandal.
Wilson, who has been at Booker for more than a decade, will be number two to Tesco chief executive Dave Lewis who has masterminded the Tesco turnaround.
Tesco also noted that operating profit is expected to come in at £1.57bn for the year ending 24 February. It also confirmed a two pence per share dividend for shareholders.