Caitlin Morrison

Fenchurch Street has been closed after a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle this morning.

Police cordoned off the area outside the Walkie Talkie building.

“We were called at 7.40am on Monday to reports of a collision between a pedestrian and a lorry at the junction of Philpot Lane and Fenchurch Street," City of London police said.

“Officers attended with colleagues from the London Ambulance Service (LAS) and a woman has been taken to a local hospital in a serious condition. Her injuries are not currently believed to be life-threatening.

"A section of Fenchurch Street, between Philpot Lane and Aldgate, has been closed off to traffic while officers carry out their investigation. No arrests have been made."

City of London police have been contacted for further details.