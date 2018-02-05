Ryanair posts increased profits despite passenger chaos

Jasper Jolly

Ryanair profits rose at the end of 2017 in spite of rostering chaos which saw swathes of flights cancelled in the run-up to Christmas.

Chief executive Michael O'Leary said the budget carrier had a "cautious" outlook for the final quarter of the airline's financial year, with although he upgraded his traffic expectations slightly.

The figures

Profit after tax rose by 12 per cent to break through the €100m (£88m) mark during the three months to the end of December. Revenues rose by four per cent to €1.4bn, while passenger numbers rose by six per cent.

Unit costs fell by one per cent, although costs excluding fuel rose by three per cent in part because of the compensation costs from the cancellation of thousands of flights in September. However, the debacle had the paradoxical effect of improving punctuality to above 90 per cent.

Why it's interesting

Ryanair has lost some of its mojo after the failures on pilot rostering: earlier this month it lost its title as Europe's biggest airline by passenger numbers.

However, while the public image of the airline may be dented, profits continue to grow.

Yet management have not struck a confident tone, with multiple potential periods of turbulence on the horizon, most notably with possible future strikes and, of course, Brexit.

The lack of clarity on Brexit continues to hang over the UK operations, said O'Leary, a prominent critic of the decision to leave. He said:

There remains a worrying risk of serious disruption to UK-EU flights from April 2019 unless a UK-EU bilateral (or transitional arrangement) is agreed in advance of September 2018.

What Ryanair said

O’Leary said: “We are pleased to report this 12 per cent increase in profits during a very challenging third quarter", which included the "painful decision" to ground 25 aircraft.

O'Leary said the decision to recognise a UK pilots' union for the first time could "add some complexity to our business and may cause short-term disruptions and negative PR".

Looking forward, O'Leary urged "extreme caution" on predictions. He said: "While we have practically zero visibility on full-year 2019 fares, and our budget is not yet finalised, we do not share the optimism of competitors and market commentators for summer 2018 fare rise."

In short

The flight cancellations were a public relations disaster – and the combative boss expects more as he engages with unions – but profits continue a smooth ascent.