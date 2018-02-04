Joe Hall

Six Nations organisers are reviewing two controversial uses of the head injury assessment (HIA) system during France's Six Nations defeat to Ireland on Saturday.

Fly-half Matthieu Jalibert and scrum-half Antoine Dupont both appeared to limp off with leg injuries but the pair were registered as requiring a HIA.

In Dupont's case it meant France were allowed to bring on Maxime Machenaud with four minutes remaining despite having used all eight of the permitted injury replacements.

"The HIA Review Processor is reviewing a number of incidents from the France v Ireland match in the senior men's championship," said Six Nations Rugby Limited (SNRL) in a statement.

"Depending on their findings, SNRL will be considering the next steps in respect of those incidents."

The HIA Review Processor can refer the specific incidents to a HIA Review Panel which could then make recommendations to SNRL for further education on HIA protocols or disciplinary action.

Referee Nigel Owens told Ireland fly-half Jonny Sexton, who scored a last-gasp drop goal to give Ireland a 15-13 win, at the time of Dupont's substitution that the matchday doctor had advised a HIA was necessary.

Meanwhile France coach Jacques Brunel insisted his medical team had not made the decision.

"The players did have knee injuries," he said. "But the independent doctor decided on the HIA."