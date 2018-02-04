Frank Dalleres

Crystal Palace 1, Newcastle United 1

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson admitted to some frustration but rejected suggestions that his team had dropped two points in their Premier League relegation battle with Newcastle.

Palace put an insipid first half behind them with an effervescent display in the second period, rewarded when Luka Milivojevic converted a penalty to cancel out Mohamed Diame’s opener for the visitors.

Hodgson’s men had several chances to complete a comeback that would have lifted them to 11th, but the former England head coach chose to focus on the heartening nature of his team’s response.

“We don’t drop points. Sometimes we gain points. We felt we perhaps deserved more this time,” he said.

“We looked dangerous in the second half and were almost camped in their half of the field, and it was a shame we did not get more than one goal. At half-time I would have been happy with a point, but at the end of it I was a bit frustrated that we didn’t get the second.”

Newcastle manager Rafael Benitez, meanwhile, insisted Palace had been fortunate to be awarded a penalty for Ciaran Clark pulling Christian Benteke’s shirt.

“We conceded a soft penalty because he [Benteke] was pushing my player and my player was pulling,” said Benitez. “We cannot do it but I can see a lot of penalties not given.”

The draw left Palace 15th and Newcastle one place and two points behind, just goal difference above the relegation zone.

Hodgson also saw his injury list lengthen as defender Martin Kelly limped off in the first half.

Diame put Newcastle in front in the 22nd minute when he turned in Chelsea loanee Kenedy’s corner at the back post.

Milivojevic equalised early in the second half, despite goalkeeper Karl Darlow getting both hands to his spot-kick, and a Palace onslaught ensued.

Yohan Cabaye screwed a shot over, James McArthur shot narrowly high and wide and Wilfried Zaha did likewise but the best chance came in the dying moments, when Clark cleared Benteke’s header off the goal-line.

